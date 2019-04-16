Sand martins return after nets removed
Sand martins return to cliff burrows after nets removed

Following a public outcry, the council agreed to remove nets from the top of the cliffs in Bacton, North Norfolk.

The nets were installed to protect homes and businesses from coastal erosion. Since their removal, sand martins have returned to the site.

