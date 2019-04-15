Sand martins return after nets removed

Video

Sand martins have started to return to their nesting sites after netting covering some cliffs on the Norfolk coast was removed.

They were installed at Bacton by North Norfolk District Council as part of a project to protect homes and businesses from coastal erosion.

Following a public outcry and concerns from the RSPB and broadcaster Chris Packham about the birds' wellbeing, the council agreed to remove the nets from the top of the cliffs.

Some netting lower down the cliff, which is being strengthened with extra sand, will be retained.