Seal 'weak' after plastic ring injury
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Plastic ring injury leaves Horsey seal Sir David 'weak'

A grey seal has been left "weak" and facing a recovery of up to six months after being injured by a plastic ring, the RSPCA said.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 Apr 2019