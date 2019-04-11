'Kill risk' sand martin nets removed

Video

A cliff used by sand martins as a nest site should have been prioritised, naturalist and broadcaster Chris Packham said.

North Norfolk District Council faced criticism after installing the netting on the cliffs at Bacton as part of a wider project to protect homes and businesses from coastal erosion.

Work has started to partially remove the netting following a public campaign and concerns from the RSPB the birds risked "getting stuck" in the netting and dying.

Mr Packham said there was "every opportunity" to protect the breeding area as well as the cliffs.