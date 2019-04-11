Dozens of bikers gather for funeral

Video

An online plea for riders to take part in a funeral saw people travel from across the east of England to take part.

Sally Elliott, a heavy-metal-loving "bike chick" from Gorleston, Norfolk, died from cancer in March, aged 57.

Her family turned to social media to ask for people to escort her on her final journey.

Mitchell Fobbester, her son, said: "It was the first time I smiled, once I saw how viral the post had gone."

Dozens of bikes followed her coffin through Gorleston, in Norfolk, making a detour past her childhood home in Bradwell.