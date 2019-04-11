Dozens of bikers gather for funeral

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bikers join Gorleston funeral cortege for 'biker chick'
An online plea for riders to take part in a funeral saw people travel from across the east of England to take part.
Sally Elliott, a heavy-metal-loving "bike chick" from Gorleston, Norfolk, died from cancer in March, aged 57.
Her family turned to social media to ask for people to escort her on her final journey.
Mitchell Fobbester, her son, said: "It was the first time I smiled, once I saw how viral the post had gone."
Dozens of bikes followed her coffin through Gorleston, in Norfolk, making a detour past her childhood home in Bradwell.
-
11 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-47897486/bikers-join-gorleston-funeral-cortege-for-biker-chickRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window