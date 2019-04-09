Media player
Police dog 'guard of honour' for handler
A police dog handler has been given a canine "guard of honour" to mark his retirement.
PC Steve Vaughan worked for the Norfolk and Suffolk police dog unit during his 23-year career.
During that time, he helped to train the dogs - including the ones that gathered to mark his last day.
