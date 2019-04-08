Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police dog 'guard of honour' for handler
A police dog handler has been given a canine "guard of honour" to mark his retirement.
PC Steve Vaughan worked for the Norfolk and Suffolk police dog unit during his 23-year career.
During that time, he helped to train the dogs - including the ones that gathered to mark his last day.
-
08 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-47860074/canine-guard-of-honour-for-retiring-police-dog-handlerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window