Happily ever after for 'crash' pheasant
Video

A pheasant that became trapped in a van's engine cavity after hitting it at such force it popped open the bonnet has been released back into the wild.

The RSPCA said the bird caused considerable damage to the vehicle's front when it was struck near King's Lynn in Norfolk.

The pheasant spent about a month in recovery at the charity's centre in East Winch before being released back into the countryside near Fakenham.

  • 05 Apr 2019
