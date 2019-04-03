Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The UK spaniel protecting Kenyan rhinos
A 10-month-old springer spaniel is putting his nose to good use by protecting the last two remaining northern white rhinos.
Drum, who was trained in Norfolk by the charity Animals Saving Animals, is based on the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya.
Part of his job is to stop poachers from smuggling guns and ammunition on to the reserve.
The northern white rhino has been brought to the brink of extinction by poaching, with horns fetching up to £60,000 per kilo.
-
03 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-47793320/springer-spaniel-protects-rhinos-by-stopping-kenyan-poachersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window