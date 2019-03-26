Discover 'microgapping' in my city

Video

People who love where they live are shouting about it on Instagram - with many using the social media platform to publicise their area to people following the "microgapping" travel trend.

Microgapping is described as a short break that offers "similar enriching opportunities experienced on a gap year".

Nearly 40 photographers took part in a Norwich Instameet at the weekend where prolific users of the platform, known as Igers, came together to snap away.

Norwich blogger Lucy Mowatt said Instagram "allows you to celebrate the really picturesque parts of Norfolk and share them with a huge audience".