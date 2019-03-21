Parents want NHS cannabis for Charlie

Video

Toddler Charlie Hughes has up to 50 seizures a day but his parents think cannabis oil is helping and are fighting to have it supplied on the NHS.

Charlie, from Norwich, who is 20 months old, has a form of epilepsy called infantile spasms.

His parents, Alison and Matt, want doctors to prescribe medicinal cannabis to ease his symptoms, but it’s not licensed for use with epileptic children.

With the support of other families they have taken their fight to Westminster where MPs "have the chance to help children, to improve the quality of their lives", Alison Hughes said.