Pasta factory stockpiles for Brexit

The UK's only dried pasta factory says it has stockpiled ingredients to ensure continued food manufacturing for six months in case Brexit causes long delays at the ports.

Pasta Foods, based in Norwich, uses French wheat in its pasta to supply the makers of ready meals across the UK.

Managing director Gordon Chetwood said: "Brexit has been a great opportunity" for the company.

He added: "All businesses want security of supply. We're based in the UK... and if you're getting your product from Italy or Greece at the moment you've got uncertainty about is it going to get through the port - so customers have been looking to come to us for their pasta."

The company has invested £4m in a new 24/7 production line.