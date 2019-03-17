My life sewing for a 15-inch 'diva'

Video

Dress designers need a special relationship with their clients - no matter what their size or demands.

Puppeteer Mark Mander, from Norwich, specialises in creating and sewing miniature couture for Clementine, the 15-inch (38cm) "living fashion doll" - who performs in cabaret around the world.

It can take up to a week to make a single gown, which often features expensive fabric and thousands of hand-applied crystals.

As the nation picks up a sewing needle, much of it inspired by BBC Two's Sewing Bee - enter the workshop of the puppet dress maker.