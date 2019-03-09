'I realised I couldn't hear very well'

Video

A 20-year-old singer-songwriter says she plans to continue her musical career despite learning she is losing her hearing.

Rising star Niamh found out about her condition six months ago.

She is now using the music venue in the pub she runs in Banham, south Norfolk, to hold free sign language classes for the local community.

"We want everybody to get the same warm welcome and that shouldn't be restricted if you're hearing or not hearing," she said.

She has already recorded one album and plans to continue writing and singing "for as long as possible".