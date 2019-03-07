Video

A Championship footballer has explained his love for catalogue retail giant Argos.

Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez, 25, received an invite to one of the stores in Norwich after speaking about his visits there city in a match-day programme in January.

The Cuba-born winger, who is a German national, said he had "never seen" anything like the British chain before.

His comments proved popular on social media, with one person commenting: "Imagine when he discovers Amazon!"