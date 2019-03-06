Meet a football club's walking encyclopedia

Video

A football fanatic has used his vast Norwich City knowledge to help raise hundreds of pounds for charity.

When customers came to Jacob Bowles' pop-up stall on Norwich market, they had the chance to take a "Jacob challenge" to win a Canaries programme from the last decade.

They asked him a piece of trivia at random from the programme - but if he guessed correctly, they had to cough up £5.

The stall, which sold off Mr Bowles' large collection of club memorabilia, raised £1,400 for Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, which has helped him in recent years.

"It means to me a lot, with my anxiety and my Asperger's Syndrome, and it's all good in the hood," said Mr Bowles, 24.