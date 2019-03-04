Video

A new toy wheelchair is hoped to help "boost the self-esteem" of children with disabilities.

Toy Like Me has designed the model like a real wheelchair.

Founder Rebecca Atkinson said existing model wheelchairs "tended to be grey, and fell over when played with".

The Norwich-based not-for-profit organisation campaigns for toys to reflect disabilities in a positive way.

The new prototypes have been tried out by children with disabilities at The Hamlet centre in Norwich, Norfolk.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.