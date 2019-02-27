Magic sponge?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Norwich City: Marco Stiepermann cleans Daniel Farke's car
A Championship footballer has been filmed cleaning his manager's car after losing a spinning wheel game.
Norwich City midfielder Marco Stiepermann took the chance to avoid a £50 fine but ended up washing manager Daniel Farke's car instead, inside and out.
27 Feb 2019
