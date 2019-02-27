Magic sponge?
Video

Norwich City: Marco Stiepermann cleans Daniel Farke's car

A Championship footballer has been filmed cleaning his manager's car after losing a spinning wheel game.

Norwich City midfielder Marco Stiepermann took the chance to avoid a £50 fine but ended up washing manager Daniel Farke's car instead, inside and out.

