'Wheel fine' player cleans manager's car
Norwich City: Marco Stiepermann cleans Daniel Farke's car

A Championship footballer has been filmed cleaning his manager's car after losing a spinning wheel game.

Norwich City midfielder Marco Stiepermann took the chance to avoid a £50 fine.

The wheel landed on a section that meant he had to wash manager Daniel Farke's car, inside and out.

Footage of the forfeit was posted by Canaries goalkeeper Tim Krul.

  • 27 Feb 2019
