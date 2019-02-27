Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Norwich City: Marco Stiepermann cleans Daniel Farke's car
A Championship footballer has been filmed cleaning his manager's car after losing a spinning wheel game.
Norwich City midfielder Marco Stiepermann took the chance to avoid a £50 fine.
The wheel landed on a section that meant he had to wash manager Daniel Farke's car, inside and out.
Footage of the forfeit was posted by Canaries goalkeeper Tim Krul.
-
27 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-47394630/norwich-city-marco-stiepermann-cleans-daniel-farke-s-carRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window