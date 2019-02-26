Wheel spin washes up footballer's fine fate

Video

A spin the wheel fine system operated by a Championship football club has been revealed.

Norwich City players are offered the chance to ditch, change or pay a consequence in place of a fine if they face a wheel of fortune.

The wheel was revealed by goalkeeper Tim Krul, who posted team-mate Marco Stiepermann's "wheely risky" moment on Twitter.

He wrote: “Pay the fine or spin the wheel? Stiepi decided to spin the wheel... see what happens!"