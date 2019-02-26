Wheel spin washes up footballer's fine fate

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Norwich City's Marco Stiepermann spins wheel to decide fine fate
A spin the wheel fine system operated by a Championship football club has been revealed.
Norwich City players are offered the chance to ditch, change or pay a consequence in place of a fine if they face a wheel of fortune.
The wheel was revealed by goalkeeper Tim Krul, who posted team-mate Marco Stiepermann's "wheely risky" moment on Twitter.
He wrote: “Pay the fine or spin the wheel? Stiepi decided to spin the wheel... see what happens!"
-
26 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-47379808/norwich-city-s-marco-stiepermann-spins-wheel-to-decide-fine-fateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window