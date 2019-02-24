Fiery 'Vikings' invade coastline

Video

A seaside town in Norfolk has celebrated its Norse heritage at its annual Viking festival.

The week-long Scira Festival in Sheringham included battles, fire-breathers and the creation of a Viking village.

It culminated in burning a 28ft (8.5m) longboat to send a king to Valhalla - the hall of slain warriors.

