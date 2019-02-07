Thieves 'almost crush' police officer

Video

Two people have been sentenced after nearly crushing a police officer with a car while trying to steal a cash machine.

The ATM was dragged out of a Co-op store in Kessingland, Suffolk, on 10 September 2018, and attached to the back of a car which was later driven at police officers as they tried to escape.

Det Insp Matt Adams, from Suffolk Police, said they were lucky to avoid injury with the car "almost crushing one officer".

Jack Morgan, 21, of Common Road, Potton, was sentenced to five years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court for charges of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

A 17-year-old boy from the Bedford area was previously sentenced at the court, where he received a detention and training order.