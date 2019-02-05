RAF Tornado jets make final UK return

Media player
RAF Tornado jets make final return to RAF Marham
The RAF's Tornado jets have returned to the UK for the last time in preparation for retirement after nearly 40 years in service.
Eight Tornados, which were based in Cyprus and used in the fight against the Islamic State group, have now landed at RAF Marham in Norfolk.
The first five jets made the five-hour flight on Monday, with the last three arriving on Tuesday.
The Tornado, in service since 1979 and first used in combat during the first Gulf War, will leave service before the end of March.
