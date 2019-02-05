'Radiation fog' creates haunting daybreak

Video

Swirling mist known as "radiation fog" provided the perfect conditions for a haunting cinematic landscape for experienced aerial videographer James Horne.

The phenomenon has nothing to do with radiation, but refers to the way heat "radiates" from the Earth meaning the air can hold less moisture, so it turns to fog.

These striking images were captured by Mr Horne earlier this month, a qualified drone pilot, at Southrepps in north Norfolk.