Norwich market has been named the "best large outdoor market in Britain" in the Great British Market Awards 2019.

A bustling and vibrant focal point featuring nearly 90 businesses, it plays an important role in drawing visitors to the city and boosting the local economy.

Judges said the market had "demonstrated the power of social media... outreach to young traders and a marked increase in footfall and business expansion."

The market, founded by the Normans in the latter part of the 11th Century, remains on the same site to this day.