Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tony Pallett: 'Why my family can't stop banger racing'
A banger racing champion has told how his family's obsession with the sport is set to extend into a third generation.
Tony Pallett, from Thetford, in Norfolk, whose day job is in road safety, won the national championships in 2006.
His father Geoff, who died two years ago, won the title twice and Tony hopes to equal that.
Meanwhile, his 10-year-old daughter Ellie is herself preparing to start banger racing when she turns 11.
-
03 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-47093242/tony-pallett-why-my-family-can-t-stop-banger-racingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window