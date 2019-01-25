'Once you've seen it you can't unsee it'

Media player
Natasha Harpley campaigns to criminalise explicit photos
A woman who received a sexually explicit image from a stranger on Facebook has started an online petition to make it a crime.
Natasha Harpley, 39, from Norwich, was sent an image of a penis after she refused a friend request.
The mother-of-three said sending so-called "dick pics" was a "form of sexual abuse".
A YouGov poll of more than 2,000 women aged between 18 and 36 found 46% said they had been sent a photo of a penis.
The Ministry of Justice said there was "already a range of existing offences under which offenders can be prosecuted".
