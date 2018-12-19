Media player
Boy sinks amazing shot kicking rugby ball through hoop
A father captured an incredible moment of sporting prowess when his six-year-old son managed to kick a rugby ball through a basketball hoop.
Oscar Herbert, from Northampton, was promised £10 if he could achieve the feat at his local park.
His father, Gary Herbert, was left stunned when he did it at the second attempt.
"I was absolutely staggered. I literally couldn't believe what I had witnessed and had to pinch myself to make sure I wasn't dreaming," he said.
19 Dec 2018
