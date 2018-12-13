Halo brace boy puts on brave face

Video

A young boy who had a halo brace fitted to his head after he fell off playground equipment has spoken of the moment he looks forward to taking it off.

Six-year-old Jake Boast, from Norfolk, fell off pirate ship apparatus in the school playground and dislodged two vertebrae in his neck.

His mother, Chloe Moule, said: "As soon as they [doctors] said metal rods have got to be put in your son's skull, that was the most terrifying experience of my life."

It is hoped after 10 weeks the brace can be removed.

Speaking about what he will do afterwards, Jake said: "I'm really looking forward to riding my bike and going on my skateboard to the park."