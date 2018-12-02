Seaside town is 'star' of Christmas TV

Video

Cromer and its 117-year-old pier have been given starring roles on BBC One this Christmas.

The Norfolk town features in BBC One's festive idents, which are shown before programmes begin, and in a short promotional film for the channel about the importance of spending time with loved ones.

Filming took place over four days in early October, involving more than 100 crew and 170 extras from the local area.

The location manager for the film said he chose Cromer because of its "iconic pier and extraordinary backdrop" and said the town was "the star of the film".