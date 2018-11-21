Row over MP 'mocking suicide' in Commons

Video

A Labour MP has been accused of "mocking suicide" by appearing to simulate shooting himself during a debate in the House of Commons.

Clive Lewis, MP for Norwich South and shadow treasury minister, laughed and mimicked the action during a debate on the finance bill on Tuesday.

It happened after his colleague Anneliese Dodds was interrupted by a Tory MP making an intervention during proceedings.

Reaction on social media has been mixed, with many comments accusing Mr Lewis of "mocking suicide" while others have claimed people are too "easily offended".

He has declined to comment.

Last year Mr Lewis apologised for using "offensive and unacceptable" language at the Labour party conference.

He was filmed on stage at a fringe event in Brighton saying: "Get on your knees, bitch" - the video emerged on social media.