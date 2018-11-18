Video

Free cameras handed out to photograph wildlife in gardens and communities have captured a series of close-up glimpses of animals.

The Broads Authority, covering Norfolk and Suffolk, is offering the cameras to individuals and groups to help them capture footage of nature in their community.

"Winter can be an excellent time of year to see birds and other wildlife visiting your garden in search of food, water and shelter," Broads Authority ecologist Erica Murray said.

"Look out for birds that are only here in the winter months. Other animals you might be in with a chance of seeing include deer, foxes, and small mammals such as stoats and weasels."

The camera scheme is paid for by the Heritage Lottery Fund.