Video

A bespoke tunnel of light created from more than 57,000 LEDs is providing festive cheer and selfie heaven to city visitors.

The video installation is the centrepiece of Norwich's Christmas lights offer and welcomes people in their tens of thousands.

Now in its third year, the £60,000 city attraction, which is funded by local businesses, features two new sequences - one that creates the illusion of cascading water, and another inspired by James Bond.

The entire "performance" lasts for about 12 minutes.