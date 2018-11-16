Ponies roam in rush hour traffic
About 30 ponies were spotted roaming busy roads during a morning rush hour.

They escaped from a nearby field in Hellesdon, near Norwich, early on Thursday, and drivers on Reepham Road were forced to stop to let them pass.

A local farmer helped to return them safely to the Hillside Animal Sanctuary.

The charity said it was unsure how the animals managed to get out of a locked field but they had only walked a short distance.

It said the ponies are from the cob breed that "tend to stick together".

