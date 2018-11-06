Throwing hoops at 107 years old

Media player
Eileen Ash: 'The secret to living to 107 is liking people'
A 107-year-old woman celebrated having a sports hall named after her by throwing some basketball hoops.
Eileen Ash, who marked her birthday in October, officially opened the £2m facility at the Hewett Academy in Norwich.
The world's oldest living Test cricketer, she no longer plays the game but keeps fit with a regular yoga class and drives a bright yellow Mini.
"As long as you can keep breathing, you're OK," she said.
06 Nov 2018
