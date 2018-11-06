Throwing hoops at 107 years old

Video

A 107-year-old woman celebrated having a sports hall named after her by throwing some basketball hoops.

Eileen Ash, who marked her birthday in October, officially opened the £2m facility at the Hewett Academy in Norwich.

The world's oldest living Test cricketer, she no longer plays the game but keeps fit with a regular yoga class and drives a bright yellow Mini.

"As long as you can keep breathing, you're OK," she said.