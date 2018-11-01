Family gang behind east England 'crime wave'

Video

An extended-family gang carried out more than 250 burglaries during an 11-month crime spree in the east of England, police said.

The 12 men stole jewellery, cash, cars and guns worth a total of £2m from homes and businesses across five counties in 2017.

The extent of the enterprise can now be reported - after three of them were convicted at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday.

Det Insp Craig Harrison, from Cambridgeshire police, said the men considered crime "just a way of life".

The crimes were committed in Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Bedfordshire.