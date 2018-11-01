Recycling clothing at cashless swap shop

Video

People fed up with unloved clothes clogging up their wardrobes can swap them for something else at a city shop and stop them from going to landfill.

Customers at New-U in Norwich can donate their clothes in exchange for shopping tokens. The vouchers can then be used as currency to buy other clothing and goods that have been given to the store.

The charity shop is run by young people who volunteer and gain employment skills.

New-U hopes to open more stores in Norfolk in the future.