Life as a Wiccan YouTuber

World of Wicca explained by 21-year-old YouTuber
A 21-year-old YouTuber is using social media to explain her beliefs as a follower of Wicca.
Harmony Nice, from Harleston in Norfolk, turned to the faith during a tough time in her teenage years.
She regularly posts about her life to her 320,000 Instagram followers and has recently released a book about being a Wiccan.
Wicca draws from Pagan beliefs and focuses on being in balance with the natural world.
29 Oct 2018
