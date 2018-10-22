Handmade poppies mark Armistice Day
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Norfolk World War One centenary poppies go on display

A display of 15,500 handmade poppies has been unveiled to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

Each poppy represents a person named on one of Norfolk's war memorials.

Some have been sent from as far away as Taiwan and the United States.

They are being displayed at St Peter Mancroft Church in Norwich.

  • 22 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Knitted poppy cascade honours WW1 dead