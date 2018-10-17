Media player
Norwich pedestrian near-miss driver given notice
A van driver who almost ploughed into a group of pedestrians after jumping a red light was issued a "notice of intended prosecution" by police.
The footage was released to the BBC as part of an investigation by Inside Out East, which documented a rise in drivers' dashcam videos being used in police probes.
Following the incident on St Crispins Road, Norwich, in July, police said the driver was offered a retraining course at a cost of £100, aimed at "education of the driver and change in driving behaviour".
17 Oct 2018
