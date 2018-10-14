Shocking dashcam videos released by police

Media player
Shocking dashcam videos released by Norfolk and Suffolk police
Examples of crashes and astonishing near-misses caught on drivers' dashcams have been released by police to discourage erratic driving.
Forces in Norfolk and Suffolk said they received about 150 videos a month from the public - double the amount from last year.
About 75% of footage has led to drivers being warned, sent on driving courses or dealt with through the courts.
Watch the full story on Inside Out at 19:30 BST on BBC One in the east of England, on Monday, 15 October.
