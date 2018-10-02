Media player
Slow-cooker breakfast creator shocked by recipe's popularity
A slow-cooker enthusiast who shared a recipe for cooking a full English breakfast overnight says she is shocked by the response it has received online.
Sonia Cheetham, 36, came up with the idea to save time when cooking for her two daughters at the weekends.
The recipe appeared on a Facebook page dedicated to slow-cooker tips and has since been shared tens of thousands of times.
Ms Cheetham, from Little Fransham, Norfolk, is "overwhelmed" by the recipe's success - and staff at a local garage were impressed, too.
02 Oct 2018
