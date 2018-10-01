'Magical' fairy rings appear in landscape

Video

A number of large circles reputed to be the home of various magical beings have appeared on sloping Norfolk grassland.

The rings on farmland at Caistor St Edmunds, which measure up to 4m (14ft) in diameter, have long been part of folklore with their arrival linked to dragons, dancing fairy folk or the site of an underground fairy village.

A more scientific explanation reveals they are created by fungus that develops underground in a circular formation and slowly gathers nutrients which affect the grass above.