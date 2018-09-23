Media player
Hunstanton wartime beach wreck from the air
A skeleton jutting from the sand is all that remains of a trawler which played a part in two world wars.
Revealed on a Norfolk beach at low tide, the Sheraton was launched in 1907 and found its final resting place on Hunstanton beach 40 years later.
Time and tide has gently eroded the hull of the ship which, according to Norfolk County Council's records, was used as boom defence vessel between 1915 and 1918.
It was then used for target practice before breaking its moorings one night and being wrecked beneath Hunstanton cliffs.
23 Sep 2018
