Killer phone call led police to body

A man who attacked his neighbour with a hammer in a row over loud music has been jailed for 24 years after being found guilty of murder.

Farnaz Ali, 49, was found beaten to death in the bathroom of Danny Williams' flat in Godric Place, Norwich, after she disappeared when going for a walk.

The 27-year-old had admitted attacking her during a phone call with police, which led to detectives searching his home and finding Ms Ali's body, covered with a sheet.

Jurors at Norwich Crown Court were told Ms Ali, who lived opposite Mr Williams but "barely knew" him, had been reported missing by her partner on 28 July 2017.