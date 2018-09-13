Van 'flies' in roundabout crash

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dashcam footage reveals the moment a van flies feet into the air.
Dashcam footage has revealed the moment a van launched into the air after hitting a roundabout on the A11 in Norfolk.
The silver van had just overtaken another vehicle as it was approaching the junction on the dual carriageway near Attleborough in September.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
13 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-45515658/dashcam-footage-reveals-the-moment-a-van-flies-feet-into-the-airRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window