Van 'flies' in roundabout crash

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Van launched into the air during Attleborough crash
Dashcam footage has revealed the moment a van launched into the air after hitting a roundabout on the A11 in Norfolk.
The silver van had just overtaken another vehicle as it was approaching the junction on the dual carriageway near Attleborough on 1 September.
No other vehicles were involved and the van landed on the roundabout.
Three people suffered non life-threatening injuries in the crash, police said.
-
13 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-45515656/van-launched-into-the-air-during-attleborough-crashRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window