Van 'flies' in roundabout crash
Van launched into the air during Attleborough crash

Dashcam footage has revealed the moment a van launched into the air after hitting a roundabout on the A11 in Norfolk.

The silver van had just overtaken another vehicle as it was approaching the junction on the dual carriageway near Attleborough on 1 September.

No other vehicles were involved and the van landed on the roundabout.

Three people suffered non life-threatening injuries in the crash, police said.

  • 13 Sep 2018
