Car almost hits lorry in police pursuit

Car almost hits lorry in Norfolk police pursuit
A car narrowly missed a lorry as it was pursued by police on the wrong side of the road.
A Ford driver was stopped in Fakenham, Norfolk, on 1 February, but he rammed the police car and then took off along winding country roads, narrowly avoiding traffic.
He eventually escaped on foot, but was later identified as 36-year-old Shady Coates, of Swanton Road, Norwich.
He was jailed for one year and four months at Norwich Crown Court after being found guilty of driving offences.
11 Sep 2018
