'First aid stopped me choking to death'

Norfolk Red Cross shop manager saved choking colleague
A charity shop manager has described how she saved a colleague's life after noticing she was choking.
Claire Griffiths, who runs the Red Cross shop in Wymondham, Norfolk, used her first aid training to help to dislodge a sweet that had become lodged in Astrid Ratcliff's throat.
Research by the British Red Cross suggests that just 6% of people in the East of England know the correct first aid skills and are confident enough to use them.
09 Sep 2018
