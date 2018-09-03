Smoke test raises fire safety questions
An air flow smoke test carried out as part of a BBC investigation into fire safety in recently-built homes has revealed potential issues.

The test showed unsealed voids, which an expert claimed could allow smoke to travel in an event of a fire.

The developers said the flat met all building regulations and guidance.

